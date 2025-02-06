Train lines reopen between Three Bridges and Gatwick after major landslip

Train lines have reopened following a major landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport.

Network Rail says that initial works to repair the landslip on the Brighton Main Line have been completed ahead of schedule.

It says that most train services restarted this morning (February 6) and teams are working to restore the remainder on Friday by moving trains back into position.

Passengers are being advised to check the latest service information online before travelling.

Network Rail says engineers have been working round the clock to repair a 30-metre stretch of the railway after the landslip – caused by heavy rainfall – on January 27.

The slip led to one of the four tracks being blocked on the busy line between Three Bridges and Gatwick, disrupting services and passengers.

The first phase of work, which began on Monday morning, has now been completed and involved the installation of 59 six-metre-long steel piles. Engineers also installed a steel beam to the back of the sheet pile wall, attaching anchors into the ground beneath the track.

The second phase of work will be carried out away from the track from the bottom of the embankment, when the slope of the embankment will need to be rebuilt with new material added to the earthworks. A full train service is expected to run during this final phase.

Network Rail’s Sussex route director Lucy McAuliffe said: “We want to thank passengers as well as the local community at Three Bridges for their patience – we know that there’s never a good time to close any of the tracks on the railway, but we needed to repair this landslip straightaway to keep everyone safe.

“It has been a challenging site to work on, but we’ve managed to do the work we needed to get the railway re-opened much sooner than we thought was possible, and I want to thank the team for all their effort in doing so. Our teams will continue to work at the site in the coming weeks, but importantly, the full service will be able to run.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Govia Thameslink Railway which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express, said: “The Brighton Main Line is a key artery, carrying thousands of passengers between the coast and the capital, and Network Rail has done a great job getting it fully open again.

"Most of the services we had to amend are already back in place and we’re working hard to get trains back in position across the network to restore the last few for Friday morning. We’ll have the latest information on our websites so please keep checking online before you travel.”

Online journey planners such as nationalrail.co.uk will not be fully updated with Friday’s train service until later today (Thursday).