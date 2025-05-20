Training exercise leads to real rescue as Newhaven RNLI helps boat experiencing engine failure near harbour entrance

Newhaven RNLI’s volunteer crew rescued a motorboat experiencing engine failure while out on a training exercise.

The incident happened at at 10.45am on Sunday, May 11.

Newhaven RNLI said their D class inshore lifeboat D-890 Bill Hall went to the reported location of the casualty vessel and the crew found it about 200 metres south west of the breakwater outside Newhaven Harbour.

There were two people onboard the casualty boat wearing life jackets and the volunteer crew realised it could obstruct navigation, so the helm decided that towing it into the harbour would be the safest option.

Dan Wittenberg, D class helm, said: “We transferred a crew member onto the casualty boat to assist with setting up the tow lines, and to conduct casualty welfare checks. We conducted an astern tow until the casualty boat

was within the shelter of Newhaven Harbour.”

Newhaven RNLI said the casualty boat was brought alongside a pontoon in Newhaven Harbour where the Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) could assist. The D class was stood down and returned to station at 12pm.

Dan said: “When going out on the water, it is vital that you wear a lifejacket and take a means of calling for help. It’s also important to check your vessel / equipment before heading out, to make sure everything is working as

it should. If you find yourself or see anyone in trouble in the water, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The shout was Rickie Botwright’s first as a volunteer crew member. He said: “I started my training in December 2024, with the friendly and knowledgeable crew at Newhaven RNLI. This being my first shout, I felt a deep sense of contentment and pride when we were tasked. It was inspiring watching the other crew deal with the situation from start to finish. All my fellow crew members around me were very professional, respectful, and understanding towards the casualty vessel and its crew.

“I’m still new to the lifeboat crew family, but I’m extremely excited to progress further and become a stronger asset to my fellow crew members and the community I volunteer to help protect.”

Newhaven RNLI are looking for volunteers in the shop, visits and fundraising teams, as well as a new admin officer. People can find out more at linktr.ee/newhaven_rnli.