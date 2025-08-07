Trees discovered 'smouldering' in Horsham woods

Emergency services were alerted when trees were discovered ‘smouldering’ in woods near Horsham today (Thursday August 7).

A local resident raised the alarm with council wardens when the fire was seen at the Dragon’s Estate woods near the Downs Link off Staker’s Lane in Southwater at around 9.30am.

The wardens called firefighters after discovering that trees in the area were still smouldering and the surrounding ground was hot.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 9.47am we were called to a fire in Stakers Lane, Southwater. “Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters extinguished a small fire in the woods using buckets of water. The crew left the scene at 10.30am.”

The council wardens later issued a video taken at the scene and urged parents to make sure their children were aware of fire dangers esspecially in dry conditions.