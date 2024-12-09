Trespassers on Eastbourne railway causes lines to block and delays

Trespassers on the railway have caused significant delays.

There is said to be disruption across all Southern lines to to the incident.

In the evening of Monday, December 9 at approximately 7 pm, Southern Rail issued a statement on X about trespassers on the Eastbourne railway tracks.

It read: “Due to trespassers on the railway at Eastbourne all lines are blocked…"

Further updates came through the evening, which read: "Power to all lines has been switched off and emergency response teams sent to site…

"If you are travelling now, your journey will take up to 30 minutes longer than usual. Please note that using an alternative route will extend journey further. The trespasser is now clear of the tracks and lines are due to reopen shortly.

"We are currently waiting for power to be recharged to the area.”

A final update was issued an hour later, which read: “All lines have now reopened and services are now able to run through the area as normal.”