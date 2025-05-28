Two men found dead in Eastbourne hotel

Two men were found dead eight days apart in a hotel in Eastbourne.

Both men had been in temporary accommodation at Ellesmere Hotel in Wilmington Square, Brighton & Hove City Council confirmed.

Councillor Gill Williams, the authority’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said: “First and foremost our condolences go to the friends and family of the two people who sadly died.

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment in detail over such a sensitive issue other than to say that like other local authorities in Sussex we do use Ellesmere Hotel for emergency, temporary accommodation when there are no suitable in city options available.

“This is booked on an ad hoc basis when needed and to make sure any residents we are supporting can urgently access safe accommodation.”

Sussex Police said officers were called to the premises on April 28 ‘over concerns for a man’s welfare’.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly the body of a 38-year-old man was found.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"There were no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Police said they were called to the premises again on May 6 following ‘concerns for a man’s welfare’.

The spokesperson said: “Sadly the body of a 60-year-old man was found.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“There were no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner."