Two people evacuated after East Sussex village house fire

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 09:41 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 10:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a house in Crowhurst.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Breadsell Lane around 10.45pm on Friday (January 10).

"Four appliances were sent to the incident and two people were evacuated from the property and left in the care of paramedics,” a fire service statement read.

"All persons accounted for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Breadsell Lane, Crowhurst, around 10.45pm on Friday (January 10). Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldEast Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Breadsell Lane, Crowhurst, around 10.45pm on Friday (January 10). Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Breadsell Lane, Crowhurst, around 10.45pm on Friday (January 10). Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus were still at the scene at 12.45am using four main jets and foam to fight the fire.

"Additionally, due to remote location of the fire firefighters are using water from a local pond.”

Nearby residents in Crowhurst were asked to ‘keep doors and windows closed’.

Crews were expected to ‘remain at the incident for a while’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An update at 10am on Saturday read: “Four appliances remained at the incident in Crowhurst throughout the night. We have now scaled back.

"Crews have left the scene but will return later this morning for a re-inspection. Firefighters were damping down and checking for any hot spots this morning.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice