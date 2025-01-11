Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a house in Crowhurst.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Breadsell Lane around 10.45pm on Friday (January 10).

"Four appliances were sent to the incident and two people were evacuated from the property and left in the care of paramedics,” a fire service statement read.

"All persons accounted for.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Breadsell Lane, Crowhurst, around 10.45pm on Friday (January 10). Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus were still at the scene at 12.45am using four main jets and foam to fight the fire.

"Additionally, due to remote location of the fire firefighters are using water from a local pond.”

Nearby residents in Crowhurst were asked to ‘keep doors and windows closed’.

Crews were expected to ‘remain at the incident for a while’.

An update at 10am on Saturday read: “Four appliances remained at the incident in Crowhurst throughout the night. We have now scaled back.

"Crews have left the scene but will return later this morning for a re-inspection. Firefighters were damping down and checking for any hot spots this morning.”