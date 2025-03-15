Two people hospitalised following collision in East Sussex village
Police said that on March 4 at around 4.50pm, it was reported that two vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision in the eastbound carriageway in Clayton Road, Ditchling.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The collision involved a silver Mercedes C180 and a blue Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. The Isuzu was reported to have been stationary at the time of the collision.
"The driver and passenger of the Mercedes sustained injuries and attended hospital for treatment. Both have since been discharged.
"If you witnessed the incident or have footage that could assist police enquiries, we ask you to make a report.
"To do this, email [email protected], or call 101 quoting reference 987 of 04/03.”