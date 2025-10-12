Two-vehicle collision on A27 near East Sussex village: police say no arrests have been made
The A27 at Glynde is now ‘fully open’ this afternoon (Sunday, October 12) following reports of a collision.
They had reported at 11.47am that the road was blocked due to emergency services at the scene.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A27 near Glynde on Sunday (12 October) at around 11.30am. One person suffered minor injuries, and no arrests have been made.
“The eastbound carriageway was temporarily closed but has since reopened. Officers currently remain on the scene while the vehicles are being recovered.”