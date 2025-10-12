Two-vehicle collision on A27 near East Sussex village: police say no arrests have been made

The A27 at Glynde is now ‘fully open’ this afternoon (Sunday, October 12) following reports of a collision.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had reported at 11.47am that the road was blocked due to emergency services at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A27 near Glynde on Sunday (12 October) at around 11.30am. One person suffered minor injuries, and no arrests have been made.

“The eastbound carriageway was temporarily closed but has since reopened. Officers currently remain on the scene while the vehicles are being recovered.”