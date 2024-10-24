An update from AA Traffic Watch reads: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on Station Road both ways around Richmond Road.”
The incident was first reported 5.28 pm and roads around Bognor station appear to have slow-moving and congested traffic.
Sussex Police have been contacted for a statement.
Updates to follow, stay up to date with Sussex World.
