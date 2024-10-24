(Stock image: The following picture is not from the reported incident)(Stock image: The following picture is not from the reported incident)
(Stock image: The following picture is not from the reported incident)

Vehicle collision reported in West Sussex

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 24th Oct 2024, 18:57 BST
A vehicle collision has been reported in Bognor, according to AA Road Watch.

An update from AA Traffic Watch reads: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on Station Road both ways around Richmond Road.”

The incident was first reported 5.28 pm and roads around Bognor station appear to have slow-moving and congested traffic.

Sussex Police have been contacted for a statement.

Updates to follow, stay up to date with Sussex World.

Related topics:BognorStation RoadSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice