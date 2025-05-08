Vehicle fire closes St Leonards road

By Richard Gladstone
Published 8th May 2025, 08:16 BST
A vehicle fire has closed a road in St Leonards this morning (Thursday, May 8).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 6.50am today.

There are also reports of slow traffic as a result.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on B2092 Crowhurst Road both ways from A2690 Combe Valley Way to Church Wood Drive.”

We will have more as we get it.

