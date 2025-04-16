Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

RNLI volunteers were called into action after two paddleboarders were blown out to sea in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident unfolded in Brighton last Wednesday morning (April 9) when the first-time paddleboarders were blown approximately one mile out to sea by ‘strong northerly winds’, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said.

The charity explained that the pair – from Hove – had ventured out west of the West Pier before breakfast, ‘without lifejackets or prior experience’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An RNLI spokesperson added: “They found themselves rapidly drifting out to sea on a single paddleboard and were unable to return to shore.

The incident unfolded in Brighton last Wednesday morning (April 9) when the first-time paddleboarders were blown approximately one mile out to sea by ‘strong northerly winds’. Photo: RNLI

"Brighton’s inshore lifeboat launched swiftly and reached the casualties with urgency. On arrival, the helm was changed, and the crew circled the casualties before safely bringing them and their equipment aboard. A request for an ambulance was made due to concerns over shock.

"The male casualty appeared to be in possible shock on arrival at Brighton Lifeboat Station and was cared for alongside the female casualty by Coastguard rescue officers and the deputy launch authority.

"Both were wrapped in blankets and given water and warm drinks in the kit room. An ambulance crew arrived within 10 minutes and took the casualties to hospital for further checks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifeboat operations manager Charlie Dannreuther said these paddleboarders were ‘incredibly lucky’, considering the strong offshore winds and the absence of lifejackets.

The incident unfolded in Brighton last Wednesday morning (April 9) when the first-time paddleboarders were blown approximately one mile out to sea by ‘strong northerly winds’. Photo: RNLI

He added: “This was a very serious situation that could have ended very differently.

"We’re proud of our crew’s fast response and the care given to the casualties once safely ashore.”

The paddleboard was recovered and secured at the lifeboat house, the RNLI said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity urged anyone heading out on a paddleboard or kayak to be prepared.

"Always wear a buoyancy aid or lifejacket,” the RNLI advice read.

"Check the weather and tide conditions – offshore winds can quickly sweep you out to sea.

"Carry a means of calling for help – a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch or a VHF radio.

"Tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you’re in trouble, stay with your board and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"You don’t need to be far from shore to get into danger. Even experienced paddlers can get caught out by changing weather or currents.”

The Brighton RNLI also revealed details about other recent incidents.

On April 14, a person was heard ‘screaming for help in the water’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 5.40am, the crew launched after reports of two people in the sea west of Brighton Palace Pier,” the RNLI spokesperson said.

“One had already been helped from the water; the other was screaming for help. The second casualty made it to safety as emergency services arrived. The lifeboat was stood down at 5.42am.”

On April 10, there was a report of a missing child.

The RNLI said: “The crew responded to reports that a nine-year-old had entered the sea near the Banjo Groyne and had not been seen returning. Brighton RNLI searched the shoreline alongside Shoreham RNLI, Coastguard teams and Sussex Police. Thankfully, this was confirmed to be a false alarm.”

On April 6. the Coastguard requested assistance for a fishing vessel that had lost steering two miles south of Brighton Marina. The casualty vessel was ‘towed back to safety’ by Brighton RNLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 5. the crew were tasked to reports of two teenagers on an inflatable dinghy being swept out by strong north-easterly winds. The RNLI reported: “The vessel was able to return to shore, and Brighton RNLI conducted a shoreline search to ensure no further distress. They were later stood down.”

Shortly after the dinghy incident, the crew were paged again after a member of the public called 999 to ‘report a person swimming out to rescue their dog’. The lifeboat was stood down en route after ‘confirmation both were safely ashore’.