Video shows armed police outside Gatwick Airport after ‘security incident’

Lawrence Smith
Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:08 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 16:31 GMT
Video footage sent to this newspaper has shown armed police outside Gatwick Airport following a ‘security incident’ today (Friday, November 22).

Sussex Police said earlier today that a cordon had been put in place around the South Terminal after the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

They said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was deployed as a ‘precaution’ and the airport said part of the South Terminal had been evacuated, also as a precaution.

Security incident resolved at Gatwick Airport as terminal reopens

At 2.45pm, a London Gatwick spokesperson said: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police.”

