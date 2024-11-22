Video shows armed police outside Gatwick Airport after ‘security incident’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video footage sent to this newspaper has shown armed police outside Gatwick Airport following a ‘security incident’ today (Friday, November 22).

Sussex Police said earlier today that a cordon had been put in place around the South Terminal after the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

They said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was deployed as a ‘precaution’ and the airport said part of the South Terminal had been evacuated, also as a precaution.

At 2.45pm, a London Gatwick spokesperson said: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police.”

