Video shows armed police outside Gatwick Airport after ‘security incident’
Video footage sent to this newspaper has shown armed police outside Gatwick Airport following a ‘security incident’ today (Friday, November 22).
Sussex Police said earlier today that a cordon had been put in place around the South Terminal after the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.
They said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was deployed as a ‘precaution’ and the airport said part of the South Terminal had been evacuated, also as a precaution.
At 2.45pm, a London Gatwick spokesperson said: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police.”
