Video footage has emerged from the scene of a fire at a home in Horsham.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to ‘reports of a fire involving a property’ on Swallowtail Road.

The incident was reported at 10.20pm on Thursday (June 26).

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at a property in Swallowtail Road, Horsham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Upon arrival crews were faced with a fire on the first floor and roof space of the property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two jets and a hose reel.

“Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident, which is believed to have begun accidentally.”

Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed, whilst the incident was ongoing.

The last crew left the scene at 12.20am, the fire service said.

