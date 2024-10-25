Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video footage shows emergency services on the scene of a fire which broke out in Bognor last night (Thursday, October 24).

Residents were urged to avoid the area as crews tackled the fire at a property in Station Road at about 11pm.

A video sent to us by freelancer photographer Eddie Mitchell shows a huge emergency response to the incident.

The footage shows items destroyed by the blaze discarded on the pavement.

