Video shows emergency services on scene of Bognor Regis fire
Video footage shows emergency services on the scene of a fire which broke out in Bognor last night (Thursday, October 24).
Residents were urged to avoid the area as crews tackled the fire at a property in Station Road at about 11pm.
A video sent to us by freelancer photographer Eddie Mitchell shows a huge emergency response to the incident.
The footage shows items destroyed by the blaze discarded on the pavement.
