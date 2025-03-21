Video footage sent to this newspaper shows a road closure in St Leonards amid a major incident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police confirmed on Friday morning, March 21, that the emergency response to a report about suspected chemicals found at an address has been declared ‘a major incident’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have confirmed chemicals found inside a property on the A259 Marina on Thursday (20 March) are explosive and pose a threat to life. However at this time, it is not believed to be a terror-related incident. There is a 100-metre cordon in place between Caves Road and Sussex Road, which also extends to some properties to the north in West Hill Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full report and photos can be seen at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/immediate-risk-of-threat-to-life-st-leonards-homes-evacuated-amid-major-bomb-squad-incident-5044186.

Video footage shows a road closure in St Leonards amid a major incident

People can read about the traffic detour at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/hastings-a259-road-closure-detour-in-operation-after-suspected-chemicals-found-5044230.

Sussex Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.