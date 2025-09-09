Warning after cyclists prevent plane from landing at West Sussex airfield

A warning is being sounded after cyclists riding across a West Sussex airfield prevented a plane from landing.

The incident happened on Monday (September 8) at Parham Airfield near Storrington and people are now being urged by the Southdown Gliding Club to stick to public footpaths around the airfield.

In a statement on social media, the club – which owns the airfield – says that a serious accident could have happened.

It says: “Airfields, by their very nature, are protected by law (the Air Navigation Order). Incursions by unauthorised people are covered by that law as they can endanger others – like those in aircraft which are landing or taking off.

“Today, we had two people on bicycles ride across our airfield whilst one of our towplanes was attempting to land. The towplane had to abort the landing at the last moment otherwise a serious accident could have happened.

"Our airfield is not public land – it's private and owned by the club.

“Visitors are welcome but for your own safety, and ours, please keep to the public footpaths surrounding the airfield, and do not stray from them, unless you're accompanied by a member.”