Warning issued following pollution of Horsham waterway

By Sarah Page
Published 24th Sep 2025, 11:08 BST
A warning is being issued to people in Horsham following the discovery of raw sewage polluting a local waterway.

The pollution has been discovered at Chennells Brook near Lemmington Way in north Horsham and residents are being warned to keep children and dogs out of the water.

The incident is being dealt with by the Environment Agency. Meanwhile, Horsham District Council is waiting to here from the agency on the extent of the pollution and when the situation will be resolved.

The Environment Agency has been approached for comment.

