Watch as an air ambulance takes off following a machete incident in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Felpham Way last night (Friday, May 16), following reports that a teenager had been assaulted with a machete.

A 17-year-old boy from Worthing ‘sustained a critical injury’ and was airlifted to hospital, according to Sussex Police.

Footage shows the air ambulance taking off from a field near the Southdowns pub.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested, Sussex Police confirmed.