Watch as air ambulance takes off from West Sussex field following machete incident
Emergency services were called to Felpham Way last night (Friday, May 16), following reports that a teenager had been assaulted with a machete.
A 17-year-old boy from Worthing ‘sustained a critical injury’ and was airlifted to hospital, according to Sussex Police.
Footage shows the air ambulance taking off from a field near the Southdowns pub.
Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested, Sussex Police confirmed.