Video footage has emerged from the scene of a fire in Bognor Regis, which has since been dealt with by firefighters.

Two people were also treated for ‘light smoke inhalation’ at the scene, but ‘did not require hospital treatment’, the fire service said.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control sent six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and a command support unit to the scene.

Fire crews were called to an incident at an industrial building in Bognor Regis. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring businesses.

"The fire was of accidental ignition.

"During the incident local residents were encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the large smoke plume in the area.

"Durban Road was closed throughout the duration of the incident to allow fire crews to work safely."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that it received a 999 call just after 5pm.

More than half a dozen fire units joined the emergency response.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, a fire service spokesperson said: "Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to tackle the fire internally and externally to bring the situation swiftly under control.

"Crews currently are still at the scene of the incident damping down hot spots. Durban Road will remain closed off by Sussex Police while firefighters remain on scene.”

Crews have since left the scene and the road has reopened.