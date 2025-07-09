An arrest has been made, and two people were taken to hospital, after a bungalow caught fire in East Preston

Sussex Police said the emergency services responded to a fire at an address in Russell’s Close, East Preston, at about 11.30pm on Tuesday (July 8).

“Two men were taken to hospital as a precaution,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 58-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody at this time.

The cause of a fire at a home in East Preston is ‘under investigation’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“The incident did not pose a threat to the wider community. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called – by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service – to ‘reports of a residential fire’, shortly after 11.15pm.

A spokesperson added: “Ambulance crews assessed and treated two patients on scene before taking them to Worthing Hospital for further medical treatment.”

Joint Fire Control mobilised five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews were faced with a fire in a bungalow and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work bringing the fire under control using jets and high pressure hose reels,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) and Sussex Police also attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, the fire service asked those who live nearby to ‘please keep your windows and doors closed’.

A social media post added: “We would urge people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

