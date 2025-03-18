Watch as firefighters deal with incident at house in West Sussex; 'no casualties' reported

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 14:25 BST
Firefighters have left the scene of a house fire in Littlehampton.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was alerted at 8.50am this morning (Tuesday, March 18) to reports of a fire involving a property on Greenfields in Wick.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three high pressure hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon to dampen down to ensure there were no further signs of fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – on Tuesday morning (March 18) – that crews are ‘at the scene of a property fire’ on Greenfields in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – on Tuesday morning (March 18) – that crews are 'at the scene of a property fire' on Greenfields in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“The last crew left the scene shortly before 1.30pm.

Residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while the fire was extinguished, and drivers were asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

"Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.”

