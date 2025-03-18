Watch as firefighters deal with incident at house in West Sussex; 'no casualties' reported
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was alerted at 8.50am this morning (Tuesday, March 18) to reports of a fire involving a property on Greenfields in Wick.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three high pressure hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon to dampen down to ensure there were no further signs of fire.
“The last crew left the scene shortly before 1.30pm.
“Residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while the fire was extinguished, and drivers were asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.
"Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.”