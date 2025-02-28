Watch as firefighters tackle blaze at West Sussex village pub

Video footage has emerged as firefighters worked tirelessly overnight to tackle a blaze at a village pub near Chichester.

Firefighters were called to a ‘significant’ blaze at the Gribble Inn pub – in Gribble Lane, Oving – around 7.30pm on Thursday (February 27).

Video taken at the scene on Thursday night shows crews trying to curb the large amount of smoke and flames.

The pub – a 16th-century thatched cottage – also caught fire in July, 2014, when more than 90 firefighters were called.

Crews have been working hard throughout the night and the fire is now under control, the fire service said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The latest update from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on Friday morning read: “Crews have been working hard throughout the night and the fire is now under control.

“Our resources have been scaled down, and the remaining firefighters at the scene continue to dampen down hotspots.

“Please continue to avoid the area.”

The business describes itself on Facebook as a ‘beautiful 16th century pub’, with its own onsite brewery and ‘pretty garden, serving excellent food’.