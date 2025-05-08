Watch as flames engulf vehicle in McDonalds car park
A car burst into flames in the car park of a McDonalds restaurant in Eastbourne.
Emergency services were called to the fast food restaurant in Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, shortly after 1pm.
The blaze was extinguished quickly and, thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) confirmed.
A video from local resident Lisa Mills shows the vehicle engulfed in flames before the fire service arrived.
Diners in McDonalds can be seen watching on while eating lunch.
