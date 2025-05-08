Watch as flames engulf vehicle in McDonalds car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A car burst into flames in the car park of a McDonalds restaurant in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the fast food restaurant in Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, shortly after 1pm.

The blaze was extinguished quickly and, thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) confirmed.

A video from local resident Lisa Mills shows the vehicle engulfed in flames before the fire service arrived.

Diners in McDonalds can be seen watching on while eating lunch.