Firefighters were called to Lancing after a van burst into flames.

Video footage showed firefighters in action at Grand Avenue, on Monday evening (July 7).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7.57pm to a small vehicle fire in Grand Avenue, Lancing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene.

“Upon arrival the crew found a vehicle well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel.”

The crew left the scene at 8.55pm.

