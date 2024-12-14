WATCH: Emergency services on scene of Hove restaurant fire
Video footage shows police and the fire service on the scene of a restaurant blaze in Hove today (Saturday, December 14).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) worked to battle the blaze at Portland Road’s Dos Amigos this afternoon.
Video footage – submitted by freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell – shows a large emergency response on the scene.
Six fire engines were used to battle the blaze, which has now been fully extinguished, according to ESFRS.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.