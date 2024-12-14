WATCH: Emergency services on scene of Hove restaurant fire

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 16:09 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 18:10 BST
Video footage shows police and the fire service on the scene of a restaurant blaze in Hove today (Saturday, December 14).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) worked to battle the blaze at Portland Road’s Dos Amigos this afternoon.

Video footage – submitted by freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell – shows a large emergency response on the scene.

Six fire engines were used to battle the blaze, which has now been fully extinguished, according to ESFRS.

Related topics:Emergency servicesHove

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice