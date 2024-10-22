WATCH: Smoke billows out of property in Worthing as fire crews battle blaze

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 07:55 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 08:14 BST
Video footage shows fire crews working to battle a blaze which broke out in Worthing last night (Monday, October 21).

Residents were urged to avoid the area as crews tackled the fire at a property in Broadwater Street West.

A video sent to us by freelancer photographer Eddie Mitchell shows smoke billowing out of a property as firefighters attempt to enter the building.

Multiple fire crews attended the incident, and six fire engines were spotted on the scene.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) also responded to the incident.

Smoke billows out of property in Worthing as fire crews battle blaze. Photo: Still from video by Eddie Mitchell

1. Watch as fire crews battle blaze in Worthing

