WATCH: Smoke billows out of property in Worthing as fire crews battle blaze

Residents were urged to avoid the area as crews tackled the fire at a property in Broadwater Street West.
A video sent to us by freelancer photographer Eddie Mitchell shows smoke billowing out of a property as firefighters attempt to enter the building.
Multiple fire crews attended the incident, and six fire engines were spotted on the scene.
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) also responded to the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.