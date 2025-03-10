Water bubbling out of major Worthing road as Southern Water has to wait to carry out repairs
A portion of South Farm Road, Worthing, was already closed due to issues with the water.
At around 7.15pm on Monday, March 10, passers by called Southern Water after seeing the water was bubbling up through the road surface and gushing down the road.
South Farm Road had already been closed both ways from the roundabout at Bulkington Avenue / Northcourt Road north to Brockley Close.
Emergency repairs are needed but a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are due to fix a leak on South Farm Road, Worthing, but are waiting on Southern Gas Networks to repair one of their pipes before we can gain access.
"The road is expected to be shut for the next few days, with a diversion in place along Ardsheal Road into Broadwater Road to Northcourt Road. We are keeping customers updated and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
According to a traffic notice on One Network, the road was first closed on at 11pm on Thursday, March 6, and it could remain closed until Wednesday, March 19.
A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council added: “We received an application from Southern Water to carry out utility repair and maintenance works from Thursday 6 March to Wednesday 12 March. The works have been extended to Wednesday 19 March to deal with a gas leak before the highway can be reinstated.
"To ease disruption, we have postponed all other roadworks scheduled to start in the area until the road is fully reopened.”
Residents confirmed that there was a smell of gas south of the roundabout, close to the area of the water leak.