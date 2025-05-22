West Sussex bikers offered a chance to refresh their skills

A Biker Down session

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is encouraging people to sign up for a free life-saving Biker Down workshop to help them stay safe on the road.

Firefighters are running a free workshop on Thursday 29 May at Platinum House in Horsham at 6pm.

The workshop will include training on scene management following a collision involving a motorbike, first aid, including helmet removal, and how to best be seen on the road – vital skills which could save a life.

Biker Down instructor, Richard Poole, said: “Biker Down training is useful for all road users, not just bikers.

“As the weather gets warmer and we start to see more bikers on the road, there’s always a chance that you could be the first one on the scene at a road traffic collision involving a motorbike. The actions taken in the early moments are essential to minimise injuries.

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “Biker Down is a very worthwhile course, helping to keep everyone safe on our roads. This free workshop is a valuable opportunity to learn skills that could save someone’s life. If you haven’t had the chance to attend a session yet, I would encourage you to book a place at our next workshop.”

Further Biker Down workshops have also been scheduled on the following dates:

Chichester: Thursday 6 June

Shoreham: Thursday 24 July

Horsham: Thursday 25 September

Chichester: Thursday 23 October

Shoreham: Thursday 20 November

For more information on Biker Down workshops, please email [email protected].