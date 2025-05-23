There was a car fire incident in West Sussex on Friday, May 23rd.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 1.03pm we responded to a car fire at Ferry Road in Littlehampton.

"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines to the scene.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus safely extinguished the fire using hose reels and a thermal imaging camera.

"Fortunately there were no casualties.

"The cause of the fire is unknown."

Sussex World has also approached the police for a comment on the incident.