West Sussex car fire sparks emergency response - 'no casualties'
There was a car fire incident in West Sussex on Friday, May 23rd.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 1.03pm we responded to a car fire at Ferry Road in Littlehampton.
"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines to the scene.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus safely extinguished the fire using hose reels and a thermal imaging camera.
"Fortunately there were no casualties.
"The cause of the fire is unknown."
Sussex World has also approached the police for a comment on the incident.
