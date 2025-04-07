West Sussex collision involving lorry and motorcycle sparks police appeal

Published 4th Apr 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:31 BST
A road traffic collision has occurred in the West Sussex area, which has caused disruption and an air ambulance to respond.

Today (Friday April 4) here have been reports of an incident in the West Wittering area involving a motorcycle and tractor.

Freelance Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell took photos from the incident on Shipton Green Lane, West Wittering.

Eddie Mitchell spoke to Sussex World, and said: “Someone has been airlifted on an air ambulance, police have been on scene.”

On Monday, April 7, Sussex Police released a statement.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision near Chichester.

"Emergency services were called to a collision on the B2179 near the junction with Shipton Green Lane at about 10.30am on Friday 4 April.

"The collision involved a lorry and a motorcycle.

"The rider of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The driver of the tractor, a 55-year-old man, was not injured.”

Police added that witnesses or anyone with information about what happened can report it to them online, quoting serial 451 of 04/04.

