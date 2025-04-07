West Sussex collision involving lorry and motorcycle sparks police appeal

Today (Friday April 4) here have been reports of an incident in the West Wittering area involving a motorcycle and tractor.
Freelance Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell took photos from the incident on Shipton Green Lane, West Wittering.
Eddie Mitchell spoke to Sussex World, and said: “Someone has been airlifted on an air ambulance, police have been on scene.”
On Monday, April 7, Sussex Police released a statement.
Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision near Chichester.
"Emergency services were called to a collision on the B2179 near the junction with Shipton Green Lane at about 10.30am on Friday 4 April.
"The collision involved a lorry and a motorcycle.
"The rider of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
"The driver of the tractor, a 55-year-old man, was not injured.”
Police added that witnesses or anyone with information about what happened can report it to them online, quoting serial 451 of 04/04.
