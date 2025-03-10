A man suffered serious injuries after a collision in Mid Sussex on Sunday (March 9), the police have confirmed in a witness appeal.

National Highways: South-East reported on X (formerly Twitter) that traffic was held in both directions on the A23 between A272 Bolney and A2300 Burgess Hill.

The police are now appealing for information and witnesses after the collision in Haywards Heath.

"Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the A23, between Hickstead and the A272 junction, just after 10.40am on Sunday, March 9,” a police spokesperson said on Monday morning.

"The collision involved a white Peugeot and a Triumph motorcycle.

“The rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Brighton, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

"Officers are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of what happened.”

Information can be reported to the police online, or via 101, quoting serial 404 of 9/3.

A chopper from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to the ‘collision involving a motorbike’, National Highways added.

A KSS spokesperson said: “A helicopter was dispatched to Haywards Heath on March 9, 2025. Our crew arrived on scene at 11:28 but were stood down before reaching the patient.”

An updated social media notice by National Highways at 12.12pm stated: “Traffic released in both directions. All lanes open north, however lane one lane (of three) remains closed southbound with police still at the scene.

“No significant delays are reported on the approach.”

At 2.18pm, National Highways said the recovery operation was complete and ‘all lanes are open’ following the earlier collision.