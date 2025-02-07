West Sussex collision which left pensioner injured is still under investigation
In a statement on Friday (February 7), Adur and Worthing Police said it is ‘continuing to appeal for information’ after a collision in Shoreham.
“The collision involved a car and a pedestrian in Swiss Gardens, and the junction with Freehold Street,” a social media update read.
"It happened at about 7.15pm on January 5, and involved a small black vehicle.
“The pedestrian, a 75-year-old local woman, sustained injuries and later attended hospital for treatment.
“Officers have been investigating, and are appealing for any further information, including witnesses or anyone with relevant footage.”
Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 891 of 05/01.