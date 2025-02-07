A collision in Shoreham, which left a pensioner injured last month, is still under investigation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Friday (February 7), Adur and Worthing Police said it is ‘continuing to appeal for information’ after a collision in Shoreham.

“The collision involved a car and a pedestrian in Swiss Gardens, and the junction with Freehold Street,” a social media update read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It happened at about 7.15pm on January 5, and involved a small black vehicle.

A collision in Shoreham, which left a pensioner injured last month, is still under investigation. Photo: Stock image / National World

“The pedestrian, a 75-year-old local woman, sustained injuries and later attended hospital for treatment.

“Officers have been investigating, and are appealing for any further information, including witnesses or anyone with relevant footage.”

Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 891 of 05/01.