Published 7th Feb 2025
A collision in Shoreham, which left a pensioner injured last month, is still under investigation.

In a statement on Friday (February 7), Adur and Worthing Police said it is ‘continuing to appeal for information’ after a collision in Shoreham.

“The collision involved a car and a pedestrian in Swiss Gardens, and the junction with Freehold Street,” a social media update read.

"It happened at about 7.15pm on January 5, and involved a small black vehicle.

A collision in Shoreham, which left a pensioner injured last month, is still under investigation.
“The pedestrian, a 75-year-old local woman, sustained injuries and later attended hospital for treatment.

“Officers have been investigating, and are appealing for any further information, including witnesses or anyone with relevant footage.”

Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 891 of 05/01.

