West Sussex crash: photos show emergency response
There was a crash in the evening of Monday, March 31 in Horsham.
A road was closed in Horsham on Monday, March 31 following a road traffic collision.
On their X page on March 31 at 6.38 pm, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Billingshurst Road at Goose Green, West Sussex is currently closed as we are dealing with a road traffic collision.”
"We have three fire crews in attendance. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”
The road is now reportedly cleared (Tuesday, April 1).
Sussex World is approaching the fire service and police for a statement.
Updates to follow.
