West Sussex drivers ranked third for eye-related driving incidents

A new study by Vision Direct explores the most dangerous areas across the UK due to adverse weather conditions, common vision-related failures during driving tests, and the most frequent vision-related causes of collisions and accidents.

Analysed data from the Department for Transport (DfT) showed that, over the last 10 years in the UK, “uncorrected or defective eyesight” has been listed as a contributing factor in 62 road fatalities and 2,648 casualties.

Just last year, six lives were lost, and 187 serious traffic accidents occurred across the UK due to poor eyesight.

28 people in West Sussex failed their eyesight check on their driving test since 2019

Every driving test in the UK includes a basic eyesight check, during which the examiner asks the candidate to read a standard vehicle number plate from a distance of 20 metres.

Of the local authorities, it was motorists in Hampshire that emerged on the top of the list with 109 casualties and 86 collisions over the past 10 years just due to uncorrected or defective eyesight alone.

They are followed by drivers in Kent with 103 casualties in the last decade while West Sussex drivers are responsible for 100 of them.

When it comes to the number of collisions in the last 10 years, West Sussex drivers came out as the second worst with 74 collisions caused by uncorrected or defective eyesight.

In this study, drivers in the West Sussex also ranked second for eye-related driving collisions, with a total of 86 collisions caused by uncorrected or defective eyesight from 2014 to 2023.