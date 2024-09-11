A barn and two tractors have been destroyed after a fire at a farm in West Sussex.

Ten fire engines were called to a farm in Fernhurst on July 14. On arrival crews found the barn ‘well alight’ and ‘quickly got to work to bring the fire under control’, the fire service said.

A spokesperson added: “West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is urging farmers to take extra care this harvest season after a barn and two tractors were destroyed by fire.

“The barn was being used to store farm machinery and bales of straw. Firefighters extinguished the fire using jets and foam.

“The fire is believed to have started as a result of straw catching alight inside the barn. Bales of hay and straw can reach high temperatures in storage, especially if they are damp or wet, which can lead to them catching fire.”

The fire service’s rural engagement officer, Ben Applin, said farmers should ‘remain vigilant’, with the harvest season ‘now in full swing’.

He added: “Farm fires can be devastating, causing a loss of expensive machinery, livestock, and crops. Fortunately nobody was hurt in this case, but the fire caused extensive damage to the barn and resulted in the loss of farm machinery including two tractors.

“To help prevent fire, we recommend storing combustible materials like hay and straw in stacks of at least ten metres apart and ensuring there is sufficient space between the top of the stack and electrical lighting.

“Remove hay and straw from fields as soon as possible after harvesting and make sure it is completely dry before storing. Avoid storing hay and straw near other buildings – especially those containing fuels, chemicals, machinery, or livestock – to prevent fire spreading.

“It’s important to have an emergency plan in place and ensure everyone on the farm knows what to do in the event of a fire. Farmers can assist our crews in an emergency by making them aware of hazards on their land, keeping access routes in, out and around the farm clear, and making a note of the locations of nearby hydrants.”

For more information, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/rural-fire-safety/