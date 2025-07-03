West Sussex Fire and Rescue look back on successful last quarter

West Sussex Fire and Rescue looked back on a successful quarter at a recent performance review

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on June 20, the meeting marked the first of the new financial year, and gave key stakeholders a chance to reflect on a strong final quarter of 2024/25.

They looked back on a successful wholetime recruitment programme, which saw almost 1,000 applicants, with successful candidates currently progressing through their final online and fitness tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee also reflected on a joint project with East Sussex, Kent and Surrey FRSs (4F), which led to the joint procurement of the service’s new breathing apparatus equipment, with a contract successfully awarded to Interspiro.

Members also heard that of the 30 performance measures that WSFRS is benchmarked against, 27 had a green status, one was amber and two were red, a spokesperson for the fire service said. Of the two measures that were red last quarter (Safeguarding concerns reported within 24 hours, and on-call firefighter availability) both have shown an improvement in performance, with the safeguarding measure moving to green status.

The last quarter saw fire and rescue officers conduct 1,281 Safe and Well Visits, bringing the total for the year up to 5,948, as well as 987 Home Fire Safety Interventions.

Councillor Kevin Boram, Chairman of the scrutiny committee, said: “I am confident that West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has continued to provide outstanding services to the communities it serves. In October 2024, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services published their third full inspection report, and the service was rated as ‘good’ or ‘adequate’ in all areas, with inspectors removing any previous causes for concern. This improvement marks a significant milestone, elevating West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service amongst the higher performing services in the latest round of inspections, a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I strongly believe that West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service does an excellent job of putting the people of West Sussex at the centre of everything they do, and teams across the service work extremely hard to keep those living, working and visiting West Sussex safe from harm. These values are rooted in the service’s five strategic priorities outlined in the Community Risk Management Plan which sets out the direction of the fire and rescue service until 2026.”