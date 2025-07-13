West Sussex fire crews called to Surrey wildfire

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2025, 11:10 BST
Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to tackle a wildfire in Surrey.

Fire crews were called to Capel at approximately 7.30pm on Saturday, July 12.

Pictures show the field devastated by the fire while emergency services attend the scene.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Surrey Fire Service have been contacted for comment.

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

