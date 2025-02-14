West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service respond to ‘fire involving a vehicle’ in Haywards Heath

By Matt Pole
Published 14th Feb 2025, 18:23 BST

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have responded to a ‘fire involving a vehicle’ in Haywards Heath.

The fire service were called at 12.42pm this afternoon (February 14) to an incident in Hoblands.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said two fire engines attended the scene, where they were faced with a ‘van well alight’.

Firefighters ‘quickly extinguished the fire’, and remained on the scene to ensure there were no further signs of fire, before departing shortly after 2pm.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire involving a vehicle on Hoblands in Haywards Heath. Picture courtesy of Google

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.42pm today to reports of a fire involving a vehicle on Hoblands in Haywards Heath.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival they were faced with a van well alight, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire using one hose reel.

“They remained on scene damping down to ensure there were no further signs of fire, before leaving the scene at 2.01pm.”

