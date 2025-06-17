West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service welcomes two new water carriers based at Petworth and Shoreham stations

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has announced that it has taken delivery of two new water carriers to enhance its fleet.

The fire service said the new vehicles are 18 tonnes and were custom built for them by Emergency One in Scotland at a total cost of £600,000 for the two vehicles.

They will be based at Petworth and Shoreham fire stations, being fully operational from July, and will replace the existing appliances at Burgess Hill and Petworth.

Chief Fire Officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, said: “West Sussex is a predominantly rural county with limited static water supplies. During an incident, a lack of adequate water supplies presents an increased risk to public and firefighter safety. Water carriers are critical in ensuring successful outcomes at incidents where supplementary water supplies are needed and can provide this in a timely, agile, and efficient manner.”

Area Manager for Service Delivery Andy Piller, with WSCC Cabinet Member for Communities, Fire and Rescue Duncan Crow and Interim Assistant Chief Officer Sabrina Pennington-Down. Picture: West Sussex County Council

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “This is a significant investment from West Sussex County Council to modernise our fleet and replace the current vehicles which have reached the end of their operational lives. These new vehicles will offer greater operational resilience to help keep people living and working in West Sussex safe.”

The fire service explained that water carriers offer additional resilience when at emergencies in low water pressure areas, and when supporting large incidents where a higher volume of water is needed.

Each vehicle has the capacity to carry 9,000 litres of water to an incident, which it delivers via its own hoses and hose reel. The water carriers also have two inflatable dams for storing 10,000 litres of water and can provide a continuous supply of water for firefighting.