West Sussex fire service praises bin collection team who saved bungalow from burning down

A man collecting bins for Mid Sussex District Council has been hailed as a ‘local hero’ after saving a residents’ home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serco Environmental Services revealed that the quick thinking of employee Johnny prevented a bungalow from burning down on Wednesday, February 5.

Serco said the bin collection team of Johnny, Tatenda and George took a different route to their normal one that day because of a last-minute change of plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They arrived at Franklands Close, Burgess Hill, later than usual, where they heard a voice calling for help because there was a fire in their living room.

From left: Tatenda, Johnny and George

Johnny said it was ‘just instinct’ to save the occupant’s home and had to help before they ‘lost everything’.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they responded to the incident at 10.06am.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Fire engines from Burgess Hill and Hurstpierpoint were sent to the scene. The occupant had evacuated the property and was being cared for by local refuse collectors, prior to the arrival of the firefighters. Crews found that the small fire in the lounge had already been extinguished, and a ventilation system was used to clear the heavily smoke logged property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At first Johnny thought the resident had just burnt breakfast but when he looked in he saw that a fire had started in the living room with the flames beginning to spread. Thinking fast, he grabbed a fire extinguisher from the refuse vehicle and told George the driver to call the fire service before rushing back into the home to put the fire out. Serco said he put his T-shirt over his face so he didn’t breathe in the smoke.

The fire service said an electric blanket had caused the fire.

A WSFRS spokesperson called Johnny’s actions ‘highly commendable’, saying he potentially saved the resident’s home and their life.

They said: “There are many ways to prevent a fire in your home, particularly when using heating appliances. We would urge all electric blanket users to dispose of the item if it’s over ten years old, and to replace the blanket if the fabric is worn or frayed. It is also important to install smoke alarms on every level of your home as they will alert you to a fire at the earliest opportunity, giving you time to safely escape and call 999.”

Serco’s Environmental Services business provides refuse and recycling collection, street cleansing, vehicle maintenance and landscapes services to UK local authorities. Visit www.serco.com.