Watching their fathers go out to tackle fires led to two new on-call firefighters following in their footsteps and joining retained fire stations in West Sussex after successfully completing the initial two-week training course.

Harvey Betts has followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the crew at Billingshurst Fire Station, while Alex Knight has become a third generation firefighter at Henfield Fire Station, following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps.

“I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter, ever since I was a small boy,” said Firefighter Betts.

“Watching my old man go out on the pump with Billingshurst really inspired that sense of enthusiasm and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“The crew at Billingshurst have been a huge support and have offered me lots of advice and guidance so I can’t wait to return the favour when I get on station.”

On-call firefighters often have full-time employment elsewhere but respond to emergency calls within their local area.

The new recruits live or work nearby to one of the service’s fire stations and will respond to emergencies either from their place of work or from home.

Among the new recruits is Megan Grover, who will be serving at Haywards Heath. She said: “The training is hard work but overall, my experience has been amazing.

“There was a lot to learn, and the staff have been wonderful at pushing and guiding us to succeed.

“Each day I fell in love with it more and more. The atmosphere is amazing and it’s somewhere I really want to be.”

Families and friends were invited to Platinum House on Saturday, May 17, to watch the recruits receive their certificates from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Dave Bray.

Speaking after the event, he said: “I was delighted to meet our new on-call firefighters and officially welcome them into the service.

“The training course is challenging and intense, but they have all done extremely well and should be very proud of what they have achieved.

“I am pleased to say that they are now ready to join their crews and serve their communities.

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “Congratulations to our new on-call firefighters. They have a vital role to play in keeping people safe and I know they will make their communities proud. I wish them all a long and successful career within the service.”

The new firefighters, and where they will be based, are:

Alex Knight, Henfield

Megan Grover, Haywards Heath

Dale Mason, Chichester

Harvey Betts, Billingshurst

Joseph Robinson, Storrington

People can find out more about becoming an on-call firefighter at: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-rescue-recruitment/become-an-on-call-firefighter/

