Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from West Sussex joined a large emergency response to a road traffic collision last night (Thursday, September 19).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service revealed on social media at 11.45pm that it was ‘currently attending to a road traffic collision’ in Rake Road, Milland.

Crews from Chichester, Midhurst and Hampshire supported paramedics and police officers at the scene. People were asked to ‘please avoid the area where possible’ to ‘allow our crews to work safely’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update on Friday, a fire service spokesperson said: “Yesterday at 10.52pm, we were called to a road traffic collision at Rake Road, Milland.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service crews attended a road traffic collision in Rake Road, Milland, alongside police officers and paramedics. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“Joint Fire Control mobilised a fire engines from Midhurst and Liphook to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Chichester.

“Upon arrival firefighters were faced with a vehicle that left the road and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the driver.

"The casualty was left in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“Fire crews left the scene at 11.48pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it was called to a report of a person ‘trapped in a vehicle following a collision’.

A spokesperson said: “Crews worked with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) to bring the patient to safety, and they were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth for further treatment.”