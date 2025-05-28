West Sussex house fire believed to be 'of deliberate ignition', fire service says
At 7.45pm last night on X, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service released a statement that read: “We are currently attending a fire on Highlands Road, Horsham.
"If you live near the area please keep your windows and doors closed while the fire is extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible to allow our firefighters to work safely.”
On Wednesday, May 28, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday (27 May) at 7.15pm we responded to a fire at Highlands Road in Horsham.
"Joint Fire Control sent three fire engines to the scene.
"Upon arrival crews located a fire in a first floor bedroom. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished the fire using hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras.
"Oxygen therapy was administered to one person suffering smoke inhalation, and the casualty was left in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.
"The fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition and Sussex Police have been informed."
Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement on the matter.
