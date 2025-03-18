West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – on Tuesday morning (March 18) – that crews were ‘at the scene of a property fire’ on Greenfields in Wick.

"Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform in attendance,” a social media post read.

"Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely, and if you live nearby keep your doors and windows closed for now.”

In a further statement to this newspaper, the fire service confirmed the incident was reported at 8.50am

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working to extinguish the fire,” a spokesperson added.

“Residents living nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed for the time being, and we would urge drivers to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

At 12.30pm, the fire service said the incident was ‘now being scaled back to two fire engines in attendance’.

Firefighters were ‘continuing to dampen down’ to ‘ensure there are no further hotspots’.

People were asked to ‘continue to avoid the area’.

The latest statement read: "“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three high pressure hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon to dampen down to ensure there were no further signs of fire.

“The last crew left the scene shortly before 1.30pm.

“Residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while the fire was extinguished, and drivers were asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely. Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.”

1 . HOUSE FIRE GREENFIELDS WICK : West Sussex house fire HOUSE FIRE GREENFIELDS WICK : West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – on Tuesday morning (March 18) – that crews are ‘at the scene of a property fire’ on Greenfields in Wick. Photo: SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES : Eddie Mitchell

