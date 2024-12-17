Two people, and a dog, were left in the care of paramedics after a fire at a property in Derek Road, Lancing, just before 9am on Monday (December 16).

South East Coast Ambulance Service said both people were ‘assessed at the scene’ and then ‘transported to Worthing Hospital’ after the fire.

“It was of accidental ignition – caused by cooking,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday.

"Crews left the scene at around 10.15am yesterday.”

Three fire engines from Worthing and Shoreham were sent to the scene, as well an aerial ladder platform from Worthing.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished the kitchen fire using hose reels, thermal imaging cameras and jets.

"Firefighters administered oxygen therapy to one dog and two casualties have been left in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

People were urged to avoid the area, whilst the incident was ongoing.

The fire service said ‘more than 50 per cent’ of accidental fires at home are started by cooking.

A spokesperson said: “Most kitchen fires occur when people are distracted or leave things unattended.

“Always cook safely and: don't get distracted while cooking; take pans off the heat if you are called away from the cooker by, for example, the phone or someone at the door; don't cook if you're affected by alcohol or prescription drugs; turn saucepans so that their handles don't stick out and aren't over another ring that is on; don't put oven gloves or tea-towels on to a hot cooker after you've used them; clean your grill pan after using it and take extra care when deep-fat frying or cooking with oil – use a thermostat-controlled, deep-fat fryer to ensure the fat doesn't get too hot.”

1 . Lancing house fire Two people, and a dog, have been left in the care of paramedics after a fire at a house in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Lancing house fire Two people, and a dog, have been left in the care of paramedics after a fire at a house in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell