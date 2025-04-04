West Sussex incident involving Tractor and Motorcycle sparks emergency response and air ambulance

Today (Friday April 4) here have been reports of an incident in the West Wittering area involving a motorcycle and tractor.
Freelance Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell took photos from the incident on Shipton Green Lane, West Wittering.
Eddie Mitchell spoke to Sussex World, and said: “Someone has been airlifted on an air ambulance, police have been on scene.”
Sussex World has approached the police for a statement on the matter.
Updates to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.