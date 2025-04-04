West Sussex incident involving Tractor and Motorcycle sparks emergency response and air ambulance

West Sussex incident involving tractor and motorcycle sparks emergency response including air ambulance

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 14:01 BST
A road traffic collision has occurred in the West Sussex area, which has caused disruption and an air ambulance to respond.

Today (Friday April 4) here have been reports of an incident in the West Wittering area involving a motorcycle and tractor.

Freelance Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell took photos from the incident on Shipton Green Lane, West Wittering.

Eddie Mitchell spoke to Sussex World, and said: “Someone has been airlifted on an air ambulance, police have been on scene.”

Sussex World has approached the police for a statement on the matter.

Updates to follow.

