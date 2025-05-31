West Sussex incident sparks large police response - photos

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 31st May 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 31st May 2025, 19:15 BST
Photos show police dealing with an incident in West Sussex.

Photos from freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell show a significant police presence to a Crawley incident.

It has been reported that the incident has taken place on Gossops Drive in the West Sussex town.

Sussex World have approached the police for a statement on the matter.

Updates to follow.

