Arun Police released a statement on Facebook, which reads: “We are urgently seeking to locate Anthony who has been reported missing from Bognor. The 52-year-old left his home address in the North Bersted area early on Friday, November 1.

"Anthony is described as slim, 6’, with very short grey hair. It is not known what he was last wearing. Officers believe he has links to Bognor town centre and to Chichester.”

Arun Police added that anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is should call 999 and quote serial 1384 of 01/11.