A large amount of smoke remained visible in a West Sussex village today (Monday, September 2) – days after a major fire at a recycling centre.

The A259 was closed on Friday (August 30) after a fire broke out in Climping but the road has since reopened.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 11am today that one fire engine remained at Grevatts Lane – three days after the fire.

“We have one fire engine at the scene today,” a social media statement read.

Dramatic video footage shows fire crews attempting to tackle the raging flames and large amount of smoke.

"There is still a lot of smoke in the area so please continue to keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”

A fire service commander warned on Friday that crews would remain at the scene ‘for a number of days’.

Fortunately there were no injuries and everyone is accounted for, the fire service confirmed.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s previous statement stated that one large building full of recycling and plant machinery was fully involved in the fire. Fire crews surrounded the fire and contained it to one location.

The A259 will remain closed ‘for some time’ after a serious fire

“Firefighters will remain at the scene overnight and into the weekend,” a statement read.

"The smoke plume is now dissipating, but if residents can see or smell smoke, they must stay inside and keep their doors and windows shut.

"The cause of the fire will be investigated when it is safe to do so."