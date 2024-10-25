West Sussex school incident sparks emergency response

A fire engine was spotted at a primary school in West Sussex this morning (Friday, October 25) – this is why.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to an incident at Upper Beeding Primary School, in School Road, at 11.50am.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Shoreham to the scene,” a spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters found one child with their leg stuck in a toy trike.

"The crew used pedal cutting equipment to remove the side of the trike and safely release the child."

The fire service said a child had their leg stuck in a toy trike at the school Photo: Contributed

