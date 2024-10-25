West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to an incident at Upper Beeding Primary School, in School Road, at 11.50am.
"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Shoreham to the scene,” a spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival firefighters found one child with their leg stuck in a toy trike.
"The crew used pedal cutting equipment to remove the side of the trike and safely release the child."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.